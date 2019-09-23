We are very blessed in southern West Virginia to have such a caring and passionate staff and Board of Directors that work diligently to see that the many services needed to support all the members of our community are available to those who need that help. I think everyone realizes that the United Way is about more than just raising money for a good cause, which in and of itself is certainly critical for our community. While it certainly is about the fundraising, it is also about being the hand raisers and the game changers that we need to be successful. These staff and Board of Directors, along with the many volunteers in our community who do so much, have raised their hands to not only lead the fight but to reach out to people who need help. They also provide hope for those in our community that need that so desperately.
The Board of Directors of the United Way of Southern West Virginia meets regularly and is very much a working board. These board members all donate their time, talents, and resources to ensure the success of this amazing organization. They are truly the hand raisers and game changers in our communities. We have a diverse Board of Directors with each member bringing their own talents and ideas to the group. They each have seen first hand what the needs are in our communities and they can bring their own perspectives on the issues and help find resolutions for how we can help.
As you see the list of board members below, please take note of the wealth of diverse expertise they bring to this board from their various work entities, life experiences, and locations throughout our communities.
2019 board members
Jesse Baker - Northwestern Mutual (board VP of finance)
Trena Dacel – CPI (board VP of administration)
Cindy Dragan - New River Jet Boats
Terri Hale - The Register-Herald / Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Beth Jarrell - Chick-fil-A
Luke Lively - Luke Lively Real Estate
Jeff Miller – Raleigh County administrator (board president)
Terri Muscari - Wyoming County Board of Education
Ronn Robinson – AEP (board parliamentarian)
Lori Tabit - Tudor’s / Gino’s
Greg Urtso - entrepreneur / USAF retired (board vice president)
Travis Wills - dental offices in Nicholas and Raleigh County
Rob Rappold - City of Beckley
Josh Cline - Princeton / Bluefield Chamber of Commerce
Nada El Harake - Century 21
Dan Thacker - Benefits Administration Services
Angela Ramsey - Lewis Glasser, PLLC
Joe Meade - Chase Bank
Austin Wratchford - Raleigh General Hospital
Ashley Long - The Resort at Glade Springs
Todd McGregor - the Summit Bechtel Reserve
Chris Howe - Plateau Medical Center
Jonathan Grose - mayor of Gauley Bridge / branch manager, City National
Sherrie Hunter - Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority
Rachel Cornett - Jan Care Ambulance
Bonny Copenhaver - New River Community & Technical College
Amy Pritchett-Smith - WVU Medicine
Roy Shrewsbury - SLS
Paula Wykle - Raleigh County Board of Education / Twin State
Board Past President – Kathy Housh
The ones who really live and breathe the United Way of Southern West Virginia every single day are our amazing, tenured staff outlined below.
Michelle Rotellini is the executive director responsible for leading the organization to reach a community campaign goal of $900,000.
Anna Lester is our director of finance and administration. She is the good steward of all your contributions. Anna ensures that every donor dollar is properly accounted for and reinvested in the programs for which it was promised. Anna ensures we are 100 percent compliant in all areas of our organization.
Christina Cowley is our community impact coordinator. She collaborates with local business, government, education and faith-based partners to solve our community’s biggest problems. She initiates and coordinates all United Way programs such as the Equal Footing Shoe Fund, Grandfamilies Project, Literacy Program, Anti-Hunger Campaign and Childhood Enrichment initiatives.
Kacy Burgess is our executive assistant and serves as support for the fundraising efforts of the executive director. Kacy also manages the entire grant funding and reinvestment process.
Marsha Shonk is our information and referral specialist who answers the phone for our 211 hotline. Marsha connects community members with the resources they need to improve their lives whether escaping domestic violence, seeking recovery or finding help with the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter. Marsha is the conversation that changes lives.
Kathy Vance is our part-time assistant offering support to all staff members in the areas of fundraising, community impact, grant funding / reinvestment and finance.
Thank you all for being the hand raisers and game changers for our communities!
Nancy Kissinger is this year’s
United Way Campaign chair.