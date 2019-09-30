Thanks for another successful Dancing with the Stars

The United Way of Southern West Virginia’s eighth annual Dancing With The Stars was a fantastic success! Most importantly it was a success for the members in our community who benefit from the monies raised supporting the more than 40 agencies serving the counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming, McDowell, and Mercer and the town of Bluefield, Va.
This year’s event, held Friday, Sept. 20, raised more money than any of the previous seven annual events with a grand total of $208,355! This was an increase of over $23,000 from last year. These monies raised go to work for our community through reinvestment in the many agencies that partner with United Way of Southern West Virginia, and 99 percent of these dollars raised stay right here in southern West Virginia.
Thanks to our amazing dancers and their choreographers! As a past dancer, I can attest to the level of commitment all these people put into making this year’s Dancing With The Stars a huge success. We saw some outstanding performances from each of the six couples, with the first place Judge’s Choice award going to Dewana Waters Grillot and Dr. E.J. Salon, choreographed by Donald Laney, and the second place Judge’s Choice award going to Marie Blackwell and Matt Hamilton, choreographed by Katie Tiller. The crowd of 950 people was entertained by not only these two couples but the entire group of dancers, which were Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters, choreographed by Sharnice Taylor; Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens, choreographed by Alyssa Young; Jane Price and Bob Canter, choreographed by Jill West; and Lindsay Oliver and Luke Lively, choreographed by Brittney Lester. I am proud to say our dancers represented the geographic area we serve well! Thanks to our judges, Matt and Amanda Barber and Gabrielle Colombo Massie, who had the difficult task of scoring each of our couples.
Each of our six couples did an outstanding job of raising money through their many fundraisers, with 1st Place People’s Choice Award going to Stephanie Allard and Dr. Andrew Dickens who raised $57,370, 2nd place People’s Choice Award going to Kelly Snuffer and Mingo Winters who raised $49,330, closely followed by Dewana Waters Grillot and Dr. E.J. Salon who raised $46,315, and Lindsay Oliver and Luke Lively who raised $38,520. I can’t say thanks enough to all the dancers and the many community members throughout our service area that supported them for providing these much-needed monies to support our partner agencies and the people they serve.
I want to give a special thanks to Michelle Rotellini and her fabulous staff, Anna Lester, Christina Cowley, Kacy Burgess, Marsha Shonk, and Kathy Vance, for putting together this magical evening, along with the help of a multitude of volunteers and sponsors:
L&S Toyota - Stage & Dance Floor Sponsor; Paul and Paula Wykle - Dancer and Choreographer Swag Bag Sponsor; Alan Copenhaver - Music Mixing; Austin Caperton – Dancer Escort; Gillespie’s Flower & Productions, Inc. – Décor; Green River Garden Center & Landscaping – Plant/Garden Sponsor; Jan Care Ambulance – Emergency Services; Jean Ann’s Bridal – Event Formal Wear; Karen Akers Photography – Photographer; Kid In The Background – DJ; Med Express – Red Carpet Sponsor; New River Community & Technical College/Dr. Kelli White/Students – Vote Takers and Parking Attendants; Pat Almond – Green Room Attendant; PSAV – Video/Light/Sound; Quick Prince Printing – All Event Printed Media; Roy Shrewsbury – Official Vote Tabulator; Sally Jarrett – Front Row Party Hosts; Suddenlink Media – Advertising; Ted Weigle – Co-Producer; WOAY – Media Sponsor.
Decorating & Set Up/Tear Down Crew: Brian’s Safehouse, Dan & Malinda Thacker, Donna Miller, Patsieann Misiti, Peggy Brown, Sandy Palen, Sue Moran, Susan Pietrantozzi.
Finally, in addition to thanking the businesses and individuals that sponsored 13 Platinum Tables, 16 Gold Tables and 16 Silver tables, I want to give a special thanks to the 950 people who came to support this event and the many people who donated! You all are the hand raisers and game changers in our communities!
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.