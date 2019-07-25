Hinton will once again host the annual West Virginia Water Festival — a week that celebrates the topography of Summers County — where three rivers (the New, Greenbrier and Bluestone rivers) meet July 26 through Aug. 4.
Kendra Ratliff, volunteer and vendor event coordinator for the past seven years, said the festival is “all about water.”
“Its such an important part of where we live…,” she said.
The 2019 festivities mark the event’s 55th celebration, and this year, Ratliff said the festival’s unofficial theme is about giving back to the local fire departments.
“The fire department is a huge deal here in Hinton. The festival doesn’t really have a theme, but if it did, it would be giving back to them.”
She said several of this year’s new events will benefit or honor the fire department in some way.
One of these events occurs the evening of July 29 with two back-to-back concerts — the first beginning at 6 p.m. featuring singer Makenzie Phipps, 17, and the second beginning at 8 p.m. featuring Autumn Gillispie, 14.
While both concerts, which are scheduled to be held in Veterans Memorial Park, are free to attend, all proceeds will be given to the Hinton Fire Department.
Ratliff, who has several firefighters in her own family, said the money raised from the fundraiser will be donated in honor of Joshua Dawson, an employee of the City of Hinton Fire Department and members of the Summers County and Sandstone volunteer fire departments, who passed away in 2017.
Closing out the week at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 is the Rubber Ducky Race, which will be held on Talcott Bridge in Summers County.
With this event, all proceeds will benefit the Talcott Fire Department.
Several fire departments will also make appearances at events during the festival week. These include the Fireman’s Parade on James Street, which will be held at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 and the “Community for Kids” event which will be held in conjunction with the larger vendor event also on Aug. 2.
During “Community for Kids” helpers in the community such as volunteer firefighters, police officers and EMTs will come out and teach several informative courses including a lesson on fire hazard education and escape awareness course. Police officers will offer fingerprinting kits for parents that can aid in locating a potentially lost child and each agency will be sharing information on the jobs they perform every day.
This event will also feature some fun activities for the children.
Ratliff said the purpose of this event is to “inspire educational outreach in the community” — a goal she hopes will be accomplished throughout the festival.
Over the course of the week, Hinton will be the home of many other events such as a street dance, an outdoor bass fishing tournament, the coronations of the Junior King & Queen and Little Miss Mermaid, a dog show, quilt show, and art show, a pancake breakfast, karaoke contest, a fireworks show, the highly anticipated Safety on the Blue event and many more.
One notable event of the festival is the Grand Parade.
Every year, a grand parade marshal is chosen to head the procession. This year, the honor has been given to Robert Theodore “Ted” Rogers, a prominent businessman in the Hinton community since 1958.
According to the festival’s press release, Rogers was born and raised in Forest Hill and after graduating from Forest Hill High School and later from Berea College with a degree in agriculture, Rogers went on to serve in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years.
Over his career, Rogers founded several profitable companies. In 1958, he purchased the Southern States franchise in Hinton and Rogers Farm Supply was born. Rogers owned this company for 12 years before selling and purchasing an Exxon wholesale business which he transformed into the R. T. Rogers Oil Company.
In 1954 Rogers married his wife of over 40 years, Clarene Michael. Together they had three children. After Clarene’s passing in 1990, Rogers married Susan Woodward, who had two daughters of her own. Together they share 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Detailing the event, Ratliff explained that the honor of grand parade marshall is always given to someone who has made a difference in the community and constantly strives to help the community.
“The entire Rogers family gives back tremendously to everyone. They are always there and willing to open their doors to anyone who needs it. We are so pleased to honor Ted and his family.”
“He [Rogers] has always been involved and benevolent to this community, serving on various committees, civic organizations, and boards of directors,” the release added. “He served as chairman of the Board of Directors of Summers County Hospital, chairman of the Petroleum Marketers Association of West Virginia, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Summers, chairman of the Board of Governors at Concord University and a member of the Board of the Hinton Area Foundation.”
The Grand Parade will be held at noon on Aug. 3.
Those involved in the festival encourage not just Summers County residents, but everyone to come out and partake in the week’s events.
“‘Water’ you waiting for,” their poster reads. “Let the water lead you home.”
All West Virginia Water Festival events along with event times, locations, and specifications can be viewed on the WV State Water Festival Facebook page or on the festival’s official website at wvstatewaterfestival.wixsite.com/wvstatewaterfestival.