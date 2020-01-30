Thursday marked the 13th anniversary of the Ghent Little General propane explosion that killed four people: Ghent Fire Capt. Fred Burroughs, 22; Craig “Toad” Dorsey Jr., 24; and two propane technicians — Glenn Bennett, 44, and Jeffrey Lee Treadway, 21.
Bennett and Treadway were at the store to remove a previous company’s tank from a dangerous location and place their company’s tank a safer distance from the store. A faulty valve led to a leak and with the older propane tank so close to the side of the convenience store, the store quickly filled with gas.
At 10:43 a.m. that day, Burroughs and Dorsey quickly responded. At approximately 10:55 a.m., the explosion instantly killed the four men and injured five other people who were at the site.
A memorial stands at the site of the explosion, where special plaques were placed to honor each person who died during the explosion.
