HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- A Texas inmate is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday, more than two decades after he was sentenced to death for killing his great-aunt. The execution will end a 10-month pandemic-triggered pause in nation’s busiest death penalty state.
Quintin Jones, 41, was 20 years old when he murdered his 83-year-old great-aunt, Berthena Bryant, during a robbery in Tarrant County in September 1999. Court records show Jones was under the influence of heroin and cocaine at the time of Bryant's death and during trial, he admitted he killed her. Jones' supporters say he turned his life around in prison, and is remorseful.
Barring intervention through appeals with the U.S. Supreme Court or clemency from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Jones is scheduled to be put to death after 6 p.m. at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. On Tuesday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted against clemency and will send that recommendation to Abbott.
In his appeal to the Supreme Court, Jones’ attorney stated that there is sufficient evidence his client suffered from severe, long-standing and involuntary alcohol addiction, traumatic, physical and sexual childhood abuse, severe, long-standing and involuntary addiction to polysubstances beginning at age 12, and dissociative disorder as a result of physical, and sexual abuse as a child. The appeal indicates Jones engaged in at least eight years of constant drug and alcohol abuse prior to his arrest.
His legal team contends Jones' drug and alcohol use likely gave rise to “subaverage intellectual functioning and deficits in adaptive functioning.”
Members of Jones' family hope his execution will be stopped.
Texas leads the nation in executions each year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Of the six people scheduled to be put to death in 2021, five of them are in Texas.