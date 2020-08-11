Among 31 people indicted the first week of August by a Greenbrier County Grand Jury was a man accused of phoning in a bomb threat earlier this year to Lewisburg City Hall.
Michael J. Neeley Jr., 49, of Dallas, Texas, allegedly called in the threat to City Hall the morning of Feb. 18. Law enforcement evacuated both City Hall and the nearby Greenbrier County Courthouse for several hours while officers and a bomb-sniffing dog swept through the buildings.
“The caller made a specific threat toward City Hall, but also provided separate, generic statements about courthouses in the state,” Sheriff Bruce Sloan explained at the time of the incident. “There was nothing specific about the Greenbrier Courthouse, but we were concerned about public safety.”
Neeley was arrested by local authorities in Cleveland, Ohio, only hours after the threat was received in Lewisburg.
The grand jury indicted him on two felony charges: making a false report concerning a bomb or other explosive device and making a threat of a terrorist act.
Other people indicted during this grand jury session, which would normally have taken place in June but was postponed in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, are:
• Buck R. Barker, 58, of White Sulphur Springs — strangulation; sexual assault in the first degree
• David L. Bennett, 29, of Frankford — breaking and entering; grand larceny
• Lyndsey N. Breesawitz, 28, of Lewisburg — burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; petit larceny
• Christopher O. Brooks, 22, of Summersville — two counts, wanton endangerment involving a firearm
• Joseph J. Christian, 27, of Lewisburg — eight counts, forgery of a credit card
• Adam R. Davis, 26, of Crawley — First indictment: driving revoked for driving under the influence, third offense; reckless fleeing from an officer; fleeing from an officer by means other than vehicle; Second indictment: driving revoked for driving under the influence, third offense
• Adam H. Delany, 20, of Williamsburg — three counts, sexual assault in the third degree
• Kenneth M. Eltzroth, 32, of White Sulphur Springs — escape
• Nicholas R. Fortney, 37, of Charleston — burglary
• Brittany N. Gray, 28, of Alderson — burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; petit larceny
• Tori N. Hanna, 33, of Alderson — conspiracy to commit grand larceny; burglary; breaking and entering; grand larceny
• Christopher M. Hanna, 28, of Alderson — conspiracy to commit grand larceny; burglary; breaking and entering; grand larceny
• Robert E. Hayes, 45, of Caldwell — soliciting a minor by computer
• Wesley T. Holliday, 30, of Ronceverte — burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; petit larceny
• Ronald A. Koehler Jr., 27, of Rainelle — solicitation of a minor via computer; solicitation of a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited activity
• Anthony L. Layne, 26, of Lexington, Va. — burglary
• Derek Malcomb, 27, of Quinwood — burglary; petit larceny
• Richard McKinney, 44, of Renick — five counts, prohibited person in possession of a firearm
• Charles T. Mentz, 41, of Caldwell — burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; petit larceny
• Jonathan Moore, 41, of Lewisburg — two counts, failure to provide notice of registration changes
• Georgia M. Moore, 24, of Sinks Grove — conspiracy to commit grand larceny; burglary; breaking and entering; grand larceny
• Christopher J. Morgan, 29, of Ronceverte — conspiracy to commit grand larceny; burglary; breaking and entering; grand larceny
• Carrie R. Palmer, 43, of White Sulphur Springs — possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - heroin; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance - methamphetamine
• Jason P. Smith, 38, of Alderson — burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; petit larceny
• Jason P. Smith, 38, of Alderson — First indictment: forgery; uttering; Second indictment: six counts, forgery; six counts, uttering
• Charles E. Walls Jr., 49, of White Sulphur Springs — burglary; conspiracy to commit burglary; petit larceny
• Nydia Webster, 27, of Ronceverte — two counts, solicitation of a minor via computer
• Brandon V. White, 31, of Lewisburg — failure to register as a sex offender or to provide notice of registration changes
• Brittany R. Williams, 32, of Crawley — child abuse resulting in bodily injury; child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury
• Andrew Wolfe, 23, of White Sulphur Springs — reckless fleeing from an officer.
