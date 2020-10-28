With the unemployment rate for military spouses at 24 percent nationwide, former Secretary of State Natalie Tennant is looking to get those spouses to work and improve that number.
At the Veteran’s Memorial at Heritage Port in Wheeling, Tennant unveiled her plan to enhance the Veterans Business Waiver program she started five years ago in the Secretary of State’s office.
The waiver allows veterans to start a business and not have to pay the startup fee or the annual report fee for the first four years. It is a potential savings of more than $200.
Tennant, who is a 19-year military spouse herself, worked with Republicans and Democrats to pass the Veterans Business Waiver in 2015. In its first year, more than 450 veterans took advantage of the service. Since then, hundreds more have used it, saving veterans across the state hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The waiver would be similar to the current program with the removal of the startup fee and waiver of the annual report fee for fours year.
Military spouses would be verified through the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System known by the military as DEERS. The legislature must give final approval to this extension of the program.