The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Maxwelton early Tuesday morning that sent a teenager to the hospital.
Authorities say suspects in the case “incorrectly identified their target residence and were at the wrong location.”
Sheriff Bruce Sloan declined to identify either the victim or the suspects, beyond saying the latter were believed to be “two males in a dark colored vehicle.”
Officers with the Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police responded to the shooting at a residence near Maxwelton in northern Greenbrier County at around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release issued by Sloan.
Finding the wounded teen at the home, Sheriff’s Cpl. T.C. Webber administered emergency first aid until EMS personnel arrived. The victim was subsequently flown to an out-of-state medical facility, where the release indicated the person was listed in stable condition only a few hours after the shooting.
Officers determined the gunshots originated on the exterior of the home and were fired into the residence. The Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Scene Team processed the scene.
The investigation by Cpl. Webber and Deputy D.L. Vaught is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634 or crimestopperswv.com.
Tina Alvey