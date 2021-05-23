Maurnettia Evelyn Gray, 83, of Crab Orchard, WV, passed away May 22, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in the Calfee Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Terry Hatcher and Scott Lester officiating. Burial will follow in th…