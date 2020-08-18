Technical glitches plague airport authority meeting

In an online Zoom conference meeting plagued by technical difficulties, the Greenbrier County Airport Authority reviewed a financial report with CPA Richard Ross and listened to airport director Brian Belcher’s remarks on the facility’s restaurant, among other topics.
Due to the technical issues, however, little of the discourse in Tuesday’s 35-minute virtual session was audible to members of the media and public who dialed in via telephone to listen to the agency’s meeting.
To compensate for the glitch, authority Chairman Deborah Phillips periodically repeated a few of the meeting’s highlights into what appeared to be the only fully functioning microphone available.
Phillips said Ross had told authority members that the airport’s CARES Act coffers now contain $846,000 in Covid-19 relief money. Those funds are being used to pay salaries and related employee costs, which thus far total $196,000. Unemployment claims from sidelined employees pushed July’s draw from the fund higher than it had been the previous two months, Phillips said.
She also noted that the project update delivered by a Parrish & Partners representative indicated that two FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) grants have been closed out and another project, focused on the airfield, is “on schedule and on budget.”
Phillips offered more extensive remarks about the fate of Landings, the restaurant situated in the airport’s terminal. She said she brought in a consultant with extensive experience in opening chain restaurants on an international level to objectively assess Landings. The consultant was complimentary about many of the restaurant’s features, she said.
Owned by the airport, the restaurant closed on April 6 due to lack of business in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Phillips suggested the authority schedule a special meeting solely to discuss a strategy to get the restaurant back on its feet, noting food service is needed at the airport. Located in a rural gap between Lewisburg and the unincorporated community of Maxwelton, Greenbrier Valley Airport is not within walking distance of other eateries.
The airport authority placed advertisements in regional newspapers a couple of months ago requesting proposals from companies or individuals interested in operating Landings. But the ads garnered no interest, Phillips reported.
The authority did not immediately set a date for a special session to further discuss the restaurant.
