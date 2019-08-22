Facing certified teacher shortages in math and English/Language Arts (ELA) this year, Wyoming County Schools will take advantage of burgeoning technology to bring certified teachers from across the United States into county classrooms.
It is not an effort to replace a local teacher, but rather a necessary action because there are no certified teachers to hire locally, emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“Proximity Learning is a system of learning that will enable our school system to provide direct teaching services to our students, via Viewboards and technology,” she explained.
“This teacher delivery system will be utilized in specific schools where there is no certified teacher available, specifically math, and in situations where student achievement may need a direct boost regarding instruction.”
Through the online system, students will be able to talk with the teacher in real time – even though that teacher may be based in Texas.
The Proximity Learning teachers are always certified in the subject matter, many have also earned National Board Certification, and all have at least five years of teaching experience, Cline noted.
The teachers may be stay-at-home moms, retired educators, part of a military family that moves often, or maybe an expectant mother, explained Kara Halsey-Mitchell, director of academic programs.
“These are world-class teachers who will come into our classrooms, via technology, to provide high quality instruction to our students, utilizing the latest in 21st century technology,” Cline said.
A facilitator, who will be a teacher or substitute teacher, will also be in the classroom with students to offer additional assistance.
The facilitator “will serve as a co-teacher with the Proximity teacher to meet any needs of the students,” Cline said.
Along with the facilitator, the Proximity Learning teacher will also be available for parent-teacher conferences when necessary.
The program will also serve as a mentor model, Halsey-Mitchell said. Facilitators, and other teachers, will see “strong, effective teaching strategies.”
Classes are provided by incorporating the school’s scheduling needs, using county textbooks, and based on the required West Virginia Common Core Standards.
“This is customized to us,” Cline said.
“These teachers become part of our schools,” she said.
The online classes will be provided three days a week via an 85-inch ViewBoard and students will continue with the facilitator the other two days.
The ViewBoard is a huge screen, like a television, with built-in computer, among numerous other technological capabilities, Cline explained.
“The model will be a real-time, live teacher, based through Proximity Learning, who will be live-streamed into the classroom and will provide direct instruction.
“At the same time, each student will also have access to the Proximity teacher via a personally assigned laptop, microphone, and headphones.
“The teacher will be able to communicate with the class as well as students individually,” Cline said.
“Within the classroom, students will experience quality instruction with the opportunity to ask questions and receive remediation as needed.”
Students who may be reluctant to ask a question aloud in the classroom will also have the ability to ask that question by privately messaging the teacher through the laptop, Halsey-Mitchell noted.
Halsey-Mitchell observed the program in Boone County last year and, she said, the students there are “sold on the program.”
One student told her he likes the program “because my teacher is in my ear.”
The headphones will cut out any distractions, but students will be able to hear the teacher without the earbuds just as if he/she were present in the classroom.
Additionally, the lessons are archived. So a student who is absent can catch up by reviewing the lessons in the school’s digital learning center, Cline said.
This year, the classes will be provided to all Algebra I students at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools, to Baileysville Elementary and Middle School’s sixth through eighth grade math students, and to Road Branch Elementary and Middle School’s seventh and eighth grade math students.
Also, Road Branch Elementary and Middle School seventh and eighth grade ELA students will participate in the classes. That teaching position has been posted for two years, Cline noted, and the county has been unable to fill it with a certified teacher.
Additionally, all county students will continue to supplement their math skills with Khan Academy and ALEKS (Assessment and Learning in Knowledge Spaces), both of which provide individualized programs for each student to advance at his/her own pace.
Proximity Learning is more expensive than hiring a teacher, Cline said, but the online system will simultaneously provide quality instruction for county students and address a critical need in the school district.
“This technology model of education is a new strategy for Wyoming County Schools and has become necessary to compensate for the lack of certified math teachers, which is a growing issue across the nation,” she said.
“We believe the Proximity model, although new and different, will be a wonderful tool to help our students achieve their fullest potential,” Cline emphasized.