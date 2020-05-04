050520 Teachers Classrooms 2.jpg

Mary Beth Garcia, pre-school teacher at Crescent Elementary School, takes down materials belonging to her students and placed them in separate bags for students to pick up at a later date. Students normally help, but could not because of COVID-19. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)

Raleigh County teachers returned to school Monday morning at 8 a.m. for the first time since the schools closed to clean out their classroom and bag up all their students' belongings.

COVID-19 closed down schools in West Virginia on March 11, and they will not reopen again until the next school year.

Raleigh County teachers at Crescent Elementary School are reporting from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in small shifts over the next couple weeks until all items are bagged up and ready to distribute back to their students, said Teresa Lewis, principal at Crescent Elementary. All of Raleigh County will be involved with the process.

Lewis said that after completing this task they will wait on word from Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price for an exact date when items could be picked up. Remote learning will continue until May 29, when schools were originally scheduled to close.

