Kennedy Moore’s career path didn’t originally include teaching.
But we all know that plans often change.
In Moore’s case, eventually embarking on a career as an educator has worked out pretty well so far for her — and for her students.
Currently in her fifth year teaching in the Fayette County school system, Moore was the Fayette County Teacher of the Year for the past school year. On top of that, Moore, a teacher at Midland Trail High School, was named over the summer hiatus as one of the 10 finalists for the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.
The state finalists were selected from 2021 county teacher winners from each school district. Besides Moore, the finalists included Brian Casto, Milton Middle School, Cabell County; Samantha Coble, Keyser Primary School, Mineral County; Beth Nunley, Eastbrook Elementary School, Putnam County; Christine Lambert, Brandywine Elementary School, Pendleton County; Lindsey Stell, Elkins Middle School, Randolph County; Claire Jones, Aurora School and Rowlesburg School, Preston County; Kelly Bryant, Logan Elementary School, Logan County; Kim Tenney, Webster County High School, Webster County; and Craig Mason, Magnolia High School, Wetzel County.
West Virginia’s School Service Personnel of the Year and Teacher of the Year winners were announced on Sept. 7 in a ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. Casto walked away with the top teacher honor, and Katherine Miller, a cafeteria manager in Wayne County, was the 2022 School Service Personnel of the Year winner.
Moore is a science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) educator for students in grades 6-8 at MTHS in Hico.
“Growing up, I had two different (ambitions),” the Oak Hill resident said recently. “I either wanted to be a meteorologist or a pharmacist.
“And those were both science-filled.”
A couple factors eventually steered a young woman mulling her options away from the weather and the drugs.
Moore recalls participating in a Careers in
Education class at the Fayette Institute of Technology, and she said that spurred more of an interest in teaching. “I got into the classroom, and I loved it.”
“My Grandpa (Delmas McCoy of Webster County) was actually a teacher and a principal, so he’s been a big role model in my life,” she added. “He’s told me so many stories from his teaching and principal days, so that’s been a big influence.”
Her biography for the state’s top teacher award reveals Moore initiated the first STEM classes for Fayette County in 2017, and they have now expanded throughout the county. “Moore is an advocate for experiential learning and displays that through classroom partnerships with outside organizations,” the material read. “In her spare time, she can be found hiking somewhere in the state of West Virginia. She loves the outdoors and getting out and exploring.”
A 2013 Midland Trail High graduate (”It’s full circle,” she says), Moore holds a B.A. in education from Glenville State College and a M.S. in curriculum and instruction from Western Governor’s University. Her advocacy for experiential learning is modeled through her classroom partnerships with several outside organizations. Her aim, the WVDE reported, is to build more community connections to provide the best learning opportunities for her students as possible.
“These ten educators have a passion to teach the next generation of leaders, even under extreme circumstances, and have shown incredible resolve, ingenuity and heart,” West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch said in a press release. “I am so proud of each and every one of them.
“We are honored to have them serving our students in West Virginia.”
Of the teaching recognition, Moore said she is “just so honored for both of them.”
“Being from Fayette County, I just love that I’m able to be a teacher here within the county and help these students grow and develop as they’re in the school system here in Fayette County,” Moore said. “Then, especially getting that call back in early June saying, hey, you’re one of the 10 state finalists. That was really (the moment where she said), Wow, that’s a really big deal.
“Being so early in my teaching career, it’s just such an honor, and I really want to keep going as far as I can with all of it.”
• • •
Moore has had a busy few months. Among her endeavors was working over the summer as one of the teachers at Coda Mountain Academy in Fayetteville. “I know I’m really assisting this week, but it’s just so fun to watch the kids,” she said during one of the final weeks of the Coda experience. “I’m learning as I’m going along, too.”
Then, she hit the ground running when the regular school term resumed in August.
“This school year has been wonderful so far getting to know my new students as well as taking some of my seventh- and eighth-graders to Science Adventure School (at the Summit Bechtel Reserve) the second week of school. Science Adventure School is one of my favorite experiences that I am able to have with my students. Watching them grow in an outdoor education setting is amazing and it allows for a unique bonding experience with the students that transfers back to the classroom. I believe that experiential learning experiences will become more prevalent in the future.”
In the regular classroom setting, Moore splits her day up evenly into sixth-grade science and STEM for grades 6-8. She taught at Ansted Middle before the school was closed and brought onto the MTHS campus.
In STEM, said Moore, “We do a lot of coding and robotics and engineering activities; we go through the engineering design process. We build things, they’ll test them and modify them. We do a lot of trial runs and a lot of things to build problem-solving skills.”
The students “love it,” she said.
Among the projects with which she and her students have been involved in the past four years is the West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways. It’s a project they embrace, and they “get to apply all the things they learn in normal classes.”
MTMS eighth-grader Jason Cramer was a first-place winner this year in the bridge design event, Moore said.
New projects in the future will include some robotics after-school programs through WVU Tech, she noted.
• • •
Moore’s love of the outdoors is evident in her professional as well as her personal life.
“I love exploring God’s creation by hiking and doing outdoor activities,” she said. “Last year my husband (McKinley Moore) and I hiked the 100-mile challenge in the New River Gorge National Park, which consisted of us hiking every trail in their system.
“This year we have been focusing on the goal of traveling to every state park in the state. This goal is very special to me due to growing up with my dad (Clinton Cochran) being the superintendent at Babcock State Park.”
• • •
Like her teaching colleagues, as well as school administrators, Moore has obviously been forced to make adjustments in the educational delivery model in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Teaching during this Covid-19 world has made me realize even more that the ability to adapt to anything that comes at you is crucial,” she says. “I remember last year always awaiting the color-coded map reveal to see if we were remote or in person on Saturdays and then having to plan or change plans accordingly.
“The uncertainty of what would come each day was a challenge, but I feel that it helped me grow as a teacher and really focus on what was important. I wanted to make sure that the students were learning all they needed but at the same time show them care and love during the time of uncertainty for the whole world.”
She said she thinks many people overall now know more of what teachers go through to do their jobs, pandemic or not. “I also believe that people have now seen all of the work that teachers put into helping children learn and grow. As all schools took a standstill during March of 2020, many soon learned what a big responsibility it is that teachers have each day to ensure that our students are receiving the education needed to succeed.”
She says she’ll embrace continuing along her current path. “I definitely love it. Wherever the Lord leads me is where I’ll go. I feel like He’s placed me right where I am (with good people around me).”
And, whether she’s supervising students in the great outdoors, in a STEM lab in a Fayette County school building, or via a remote learning set-up, Moore’s approach to her students won’t waver.
“I just want them to all know that they’re valued,” she said. “We don’t know (their circumstances); we don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.
“We take them as they are and we just love them and show them that we care, and once you’ve established that with them, I think the education just naturally follows that.”
