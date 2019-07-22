Country musician Thomas Taylor will headline this Thursday’s free Carnegie Hall Ivy Terrace Concert on the lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College’s Lewisburg campus.
Sponsored by City National Bank, the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. The entertainment will move indoors in the event of inclement weather. Those attending the concert are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy while they listen to the music.
Taylor and his band are well known in southwest Virginia, east Tennessee and West Virginia.
For more information about this concert and other upcoming events, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917.
Tina Alvey