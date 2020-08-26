LEWISBURG — State Fair of West Virginia officials have announced the popular “Taste of the Fair” will continue through the fall. Vendors will be set up on Thursday – Sunday each week, with new vendors announced every Monday.
“We’ve had such a positive reaction from not only the folks enjoying the food, but the vendors as well,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “Our vendors have lost all of their routes for the year, so we hope this provides them some relief, as well as some enjoyment for their customers!”
Vendors are located in the carnival midway. This week’s vendors include: Gillette’s Pizza, Dippin’ Dots, Josephine’s Glazed Donuts, Miller’s Fresh Squeezed Lemonade, CS Funnel Cakes & Elephant Ears, Miller’s Ribbon Fries & Corn Dogs, GH Concessions Steak Sandwiches, Miller’s Roasted Corn, Zul’s Frozen Lemonade, Pepperoni Rolls & Kettle Corn, and Miller’s Cotton Candy, Caramel Apples & Candy Apples.
The 96th State Fair is scheduled Aug. 12-21, 2021. The State Fair of West Virginia has a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, and is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.