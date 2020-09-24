The Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Catron Drive in the Maple Fork Road area of Raleigh County on Monday, Sept. 21.
As a result, the following people were arrested — Andrew Sprinkle, 33, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin; Deshaylin McGraw, 20, fugitive from justice for being wanted out of Ohio for dangerous drug possession; Bernard Reynolds, 50, parole violation; and Shawn Surnear, 40, outstanding bench warrant, according to the task force press release.
The agencies involved included the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, ATF and U.S. Marshals Service.