Members of the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant Tuesday at the residence of Larry Wayne Meadows on Ritter Drive in Shady Spring, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheirff’s office.
As a result of the search warrant, police recovered 28 grams of Methamphetamine, 5 grams of heroin, 309 packets of Suboxone, marijuana, approximately 500 pills including Oxycodone and Hydrocodone as well as 4 handguns, the press release indicated.
Meadows was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance and 4 counts of prohibited possession of a firearm.
The Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley City Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.