The United States Marshals Service Task Force, made up of members of the USMS and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, located and arrested Fletcher Johnson III at Willbrian Apartments in Beckley on Thursday, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson is wanted in Baltimore, MD., for first and second degree rape, first and second degree assault and third and fourth degree reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, the release says.
Johnson will be held in the Southern Regional jail awaiting an extradition hearing before a Raleigh County Circuit Court judge.