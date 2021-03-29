RONCEVERTE [ndash] Billie Jeanne Shafer, 59, of Ronceverte formerly of Rupert went Home to her Lord and Savior on Friday March 26, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Billie was born May 1, 1961 in Charleston, WV and was the daughter of the late William C. "Bill" and Mina G. Th…