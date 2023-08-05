While the Eagles are in the midst of The Eagles Long Goodbye Final Tour, the country’s most well-known Eagles tribute band, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, will be visiting Oak Hill for the 24th annual Oak Leaf Festival.
The tribute band, which has been described as “a tour de force of talent, combining incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered them nationwide acclaim,” will headline the entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 8 p.m.
The Oak Leaf events will kick off with the Oak Leaf Festival pageants on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 in preparation for the annual four-day event, which will run Thursday, Aug. 31, through Sunday, Sept. 3.
Saundie Smith, director of the Oak Leaf Festival, is looking forward to the 2023 event.
“We’ve added two new events this year. We’re going to have a corn hole tournament on Thursday at 6 p.m., and we’re also going to have a youth talent show for those 18 and under. We’ve been talking about doing something new for the young people, and that’s going to be Saturday at 12:30 at the Lively Family Amphitheater,” Smith said.
The youngsters also will welcome the addition of amusement rides presented by Midways by M&J, which will be set up Thursday through Sunday in the city parking lot behind Chase Bank. “We are so excited to bring back amusement rides this year,” Smith said. “It’s fun for all ages.”
“Of course everyone always looks forward to our big concert, and this year we have the Eagles tribute band,” she said. “I think that’s going to draw a good crowd. (7 Bridges) is really good, according to everything I’ve heard.”
Other events held annually include a gospel sing at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene, a wide array of vendors and music, and two parades.
The Parade of Lights will be Friday, Sept. 1, at dusk on Main Street and will feature a large number of first responders.
This year’s Oak Leaf Festival Parade, set for Saturday at 10 a.m., has a new name. The parade has been renamed in memory of the late Tom Syner, owner and broadcaster of The River 107.7 and WZTS-TV, who broadcast a number of high school athletic contests, town festivals, commencement ceremonies and more in Fayette County and around the area. The Tom Syner Memorial Oak Leaf Festival Parade will begin at High Lawn Memorial Park.
A number of contests also are planned during the festival, ranging from the Sweet Taste of Oak Hill and the Chili Cook-off to an Art Show and Contest and the Youth Talent Show.
Car enthusiasts will enjoy an Off Road Show on Main Street on Friday at 5 p.m., the George Harrah Memorial Cruise In at 5 p.m. on Saturday and a car and motorcycle show Sunday at 1 p.m.
Anyone interested in any of the competitions can find applications on the festival website at www.oakleaffestival.org. Applications also are available at the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce on Oyler Avenue, or you may request one by email at oakleaffestival@yahoo.com.
Additional information on all the events is also available on the website.
l l l
Oak Leaf Festival schedule:
Saturday, Aug. 19
• 4 p.m. — Teen, Miss and Mrs. Oak Leaf Festival and Bridge Day pageants, Oak Hill High School
Sunday, Aug. 20
• 2:30 p.m. — Little Miss and Mr. Oak Leaf pageants, Oak Hill High School
Thursday, Aug. 31
• 7 p.m. — Gospel sing at Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene, Main Street East, Oak Hill
• 8 p.m. — The Wildwood Players, Lively Family Amphitheater
Friday, Sept. 1
• 5 p.m. — Off Road Show, Main Street (registration starts at 4 p.m.)
• 5 p.m. — Sweet Taste of Oak Hill
• 5 p.m. — Art Show and Contest
• 5 p.m. — Midways by M&J Amusements (armbands for all day $20)
• 6 p.m. — The 2 Broke Band, Lively Family Amphitheater
• Dusk — Parade of Lights, Main Street
Saturday, Sept. 2
• 8 a.m. — Vendors open on Main Street
• 9:30 a.m. — Lincoln County Cloggers, lights at Main Street and Central Avenue
• 10 a.m. — Tom Syner Memorial Oak Leaf Festival Parade, begins at High Lawn Memorial Park
• 12 p.m.— raising of the flag and national anthem, Main Street at Lively Family Amphitheater
• 12:30 p.m. — Youth Talent Show, Lively Family Amphitheater
• 1 p.m. — Midways by M&J Amusements (armbands for all day $15)
• 2:30 p.m. — Jay Milam, Lively Family Amphitheater
• 5 p.m. — Cheat River Band, Lively Family Amphitheater
• 5 p.m. — George Harrah’s Memorial Cruise In (line-up starts at 4 p.m. at the old Brian’s Auto Center across from Exxon)
• 8 p.m. — 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, Lively Family Amphitheater
Sunday, Sept. 3
• 1 p.m. — Car and Motorcycle Show
• 1 p.m. — Grayson Wills, Lively Family Amphitheater
• 4 p.m. — Bandagold, Lively Family Amphitheater
• 6 p.m. — Chili Cook-Off
dusk — fireworks, Oak Hill High School
