The Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia will host the 33rd annual Tailgate Halloween this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. uptown at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway at 501 Neville St.
According to museum, Leslie Baker, this event, which was first held in the back parking lot of the Youth Museum and featured only a handful of participants, now hosts anywhere from 50 to 60 businesses and organizations that pass out candy to nearly 1,000 children each year.
The Youth Museum charges a nominal fee of $1 for children to participate in the event. They also request that children over the age of 12 not attend and children who do attend are accompanied by a parent or adult.
Tailgate Halloween is an event intended only for children. Adults are not allowed to participate.
For more information visit beckley.org/youth-museum or call 304-252-3730.