Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has updated plans for the fall semester, set to begin Monday, Aug. 17.
For the foreseeable future, classes will be conducted virtually.
Those who are enrolled in a class that is slated to meet on a specific day and time will meet virtually via Zoom during that designated time. Instructors will email further information.
Facilities are still closed, but Registrar Teri Wells is available, on the Logan campus, Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to meet with students by appointment by phoning 304-896-7443 or email at teri.wells@southernwv.edu. A mask is required for the meetings, and proper physical distancing measures must be followed.
It is necessary that some labs meet in person. These labs will be staggered throughout the week to maintain student safety and to ensure physical distancing. Students enrolled in these labs will receive further instructions at the beginning of the semester.
Students with questions or concerns about the upcoming semester should contact their advisor or class instructor. Students should check their Southern email or visit southernwv.edu for the most current and accurate information.
“Above all, Southern is committed to ensuring the safety of our students and staff,” said Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, college president.
“Information can change quickly. This pandemic has changed our world so much, but we appreciate everyone’s patience and adaptability in the face of these changes and challenges.”
Southern will enroll students for the fall semester until Thursday, Aug. 13.