Sweet Springs Sanitarium in Monroe County may be one of the darkest and most terrifying locations the Travel Channel’s new series Destination Fear has explored thus far.
The site of a horrific massacre of a Native American tribe by one of George Washington’s colonels, the property has allegedly been cursed ever since.
But before the team members even get to Sweet Springs, they have a haunting experience at an unusual pit stop: an abandoned amusement park in Lake Shawnee. The team members’ visit here is so unsettling, it sets them on edge. Almost instantly upon their arrival at Sweet Springs, they come face-to-face with some of the most unusual paranormal activity ever caught on tape, including unexplained screams, voices and terrifying chanting. With such a devastating emotional effect on the team, will they make it through the night?
“Sweet Springs Sanitarium” premieres Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m.