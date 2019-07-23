On the grounds of the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County, brightly colored national flags wave as a multitude of languages are spoken by passing teenagers.
With Scouts from more than 150 countries represented at the 2019 World Scout Jamboree, it may seem difficult to find common ground among the participants.
But every single Scout is a human being, and they all live on planet Earth.
Because of that shared bond, the organizers of the event have chosen to make environmental sustainability a key component in this Jamboree's mission.
The commitment to environmental sustainability from the organizers includes a sustainability pledge from the participants, a recycling plan and activities designed to get the Scouts interested and motivated about the environment and sustainability.
Central to that mission is the Summit's awe-inspiring Sustainability Treehouse, reaching from the forest floor into the foliage and above the canopy.
For Connor Freebairn, a Scout from Australia, while the tower itself is interesting, its surroundings are what makes it special.
"This place is beautiful," the Aussie said. "It reminds me of the Adelaide Hills because it's so green and wet."
Freebairn's experience so far at the Jamboree, and at the Sustainability Treehouse, is an example of what Frank McAllister believes is key for the idea of sustainability to take hold.
McAllister, an influential Scout from Utah and friend of West Virginia University President Gordon Gee, also an influential Utah-born Scout, helped with the construction of the tower. On Tuesday, he greeted Scouts from around the world with a smile before they climbed its heights.
Pointing out that the Earth's population is currently 7.6 billion and that it will reach 11 billion in the participating Scouts' lifetimes, McAllister pointed out the necessity of sustainability.
"Natural resources are finite," McAllister said. "Therefore, we have to use them more wisely."
Noting the key components of scouting, the Utah man argued that natural resource sustainability is perhaps the highest principle simply because without natural resources, human beings cannot exist.
"All we are teaching about is natural resources here," McAllister said. "That's what it is. That's all we have. You're wearing it, you eat it, you step on it."
Explaining how the tower was designed, McAllister said its top-level represents captured natural resources such as wind and solar; its middle level represents nurtured natural resources such as plants and animals; and its bottom level represents extracted natural resources such as coal and metals.
Guided through the treehouse by podcast, McAllister said that reception to the treehouse and its mission has been extraordinary. He said he is hopeful that the international Scouts and the American Scouts participating in the World Jamboree will take its message to heart.
"The point is that this is all we have," McAllister said, speaking on natural resources. "So we have to use them wisely. They (the Scouts participating) have to reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose and innovate because if we can innovate right, we can use less and get more out of it."
According to McAllister, 40,000 Scouts will cycle through the treehouse over the course of the Jamboree each with the ability to touch and participate with exhibits inside of it.
At its top, Scouts will be able to etch personal pledges to improve the environment into metal tags.
McAllister, who said he has explained the site's past history as a coal mine, said that Scouts have already even searched the Summit for coal and brought some back so other scouts could handle it.
Proud of the treehouse, the Utah man with a seven-decade connection to the Scouts said that the treehouse is an extraordinary facility on an extraordinary reserve.
