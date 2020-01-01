fairlea — The Greenbrier Valley Mall was evacuated Monday evening after a suspicious package was found atop an exterior U.S. Mail receptacle.
Officers with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office were the first to respond to the report, at around 9:15 p.m., according to a media release issued by Sheriff Bruce Sloan. Upon arrival, officers observed a package wrapped in white tissue paper with a Canadian return address but no name visible.
Contact was made with a U.S. postal inspector and a West Virginia State Police bomb technician, Sloan said. The Fairlea mall was evacuated, and the parking entrances were closed.
The sheriff said after the site was secured, the package was x-rayed by the bomb tech and cleared of “anything abnormal,” following which the postal inspector took possession of the package, and officers cleared the scene.
Mall entrances were closed for approximately 3.5 hours.
Greenbrier Sheriff’s Deputy M.T. Moss is the investigating officer.
In addition to Sheriff’s Office personnel, the State Police bomb tech and the postal inspector, assistance was provided by Fairlea Fire Department and EMS and the Lewisburg Police Department.