West Virginia State Police are searching for a man who shot at a state trooper Monday morning during a traffic stop in Raleigh County.
State police have identified the shooter, who fled the scene, as Scott Arthur O’Brien of Hamilton, Ohio, according to a press release.
Several law enforcement agencies are now aiding in the search for O’Brien who fled in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with West Virginia license plate number 68H949.
According to state police, O’Brien was pulled over by a state trooper at 9:16 a.m. Monday at the Dollar General in Midway off of exit 42 of I-77.
Six minutes into the stop, O’Brien pulled out a gun and fired a single round at the trooper stricking the trooper in the elbow.
O’Brien then fled in an unknown direction in the white Jeep.
Police say O’Brien’s vehicle has existing damage to the hood and fender on the driver’s side.
If anyone locates the suspect or the vehicle, call the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at (304) 256-6700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.