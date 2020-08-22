Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Gerald Tyrone King, 41, who recently lived in the White Sulphur Springs area, and is wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery.
Officers with both the Sheriff’s Office and the Lewisburg Police Department responded to the incident at Lewie’s in Fairlea at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Upon arriving, the officers were told that a man wearing a black face mask, maroon shirt and khaki shorts entered the gambling establishment, drew a firearm and directed a Lewie’s employee to load all of the money on the premises into a bag, according to Sloan. The suspect then apparently fled on foot with the loot.
Officers pursued the fleeing man’s trail with K-9 units, but the dogs ultimately lost the scent.
Anyone with knowledge of King’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office at 304-647-6634, the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at either 304-673-9205 or crimestopperswv.com.
Sheriff’s Deputy J.F. Kelley is the investigating officer.