Suspect in Shady Spring shooting hospitalized

The person suspected in a shooting late on Saturday at the Shady Spring Dollar General was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
At 11:20 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office responded to a shooting at the Dollar General Store at the intersection of Hinton Road and Flat Top Road in Shady Spring. An adult man was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot woulds. EMS initially took him to Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital. He has since been transferred to a Charleston hospital, according to a press release. The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.
Early Sunday, detectives with the sheriff's office identified a suspect in the shooting. The suspect was located at Maxine Apartments near Crab Orchard. Detectives tried to interview the suspect, who barricaded himself inside an apartment with a firearm. The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office Special Response team was called in for assistance. Through negotiations, the suspect's wife and children were removed from the apartment. Negotiations with the suspect eventually failed, and he shot himself, according to a press release. The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.