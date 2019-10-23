Beckley Police Department officers are seeking a suspect who wore a monkey mask when he allegedly robbed the 101 South Kanawha Street branch of City National Bank on Monday morning.
BPD Lt. Dave Allard reported Monday that a man in a monkey mask had walked up to the teller and slipped a note demanding money around 10:18 a.m. The cashier handed over an undisclosed sum of cash, and the man exited the bank with the money.
According to witnesses, the robber got on a bicycle on Prince Street.
Police later found a white and aqua colored bike behind the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. It had apparently been abandoned, and police believe it is the bike used in the bank heist.
Officers also found the mask and several items of clothing. Police dogs assisted in a search Monday, and police were still looking for the suspect on Tuesday afternoon, according to Allard.
“We are still canvassing the area, reviewing surveillance,” said Allard. “No arrests have been made at this time.”
At the request of media on Tuesday, Beckley Police Department released bank lobby surveillance photos of the suspect.
The blurry images show a man wearing a monkey mask.
He is dressed in a black toboggan, maroon or brown gloves, khaki pants and a dark jacket.