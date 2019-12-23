West Virginia lawmaker, journalist and financier Sally Susman died Monday at Charleston Area Medical Center, her family confirmed.
Susman, 90, died around 8 p.m. Monday, her son Thomas Susman reported.
She was born Sally Matz at Bluefield on June 14, 1929.
Susman was the editor and publisher of the Mullens Advocate in Wyoming County and The Gulf Times in Sophia.
She was also director of the Bank of Mount Hope.
She served as a Democrat in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1998 to 2004 and from 2008 to 2010. She also served on the Raleigh County Board of Education.
Susman was married to former state senator Alan Land Susman, who was celebrated for his role in the creation of Tamarack and refinancing of the Turnpike bonds in 1989.
She met Alan at a Jewish youth meeting, she told The Register-Herald in 2004.
Sally said she had ducked under a table in a polite effort to leave the event early. While under the table, she encountered Alan, who had had the same idea.
The couple had three children: Dr. Benjamin Susman, Robin Susman Wartella and Tom Susman.
Alan Susman died in 2009.