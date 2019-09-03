Surplus bus transformed into interactive classroom

princeton — High school students are giving back to the community as well as investing in younger students.
Students at the Mercer County Technical Education Center are offering a technical and agricultural experience on wheels. Students with the Future Farmers of America and the technology department have transformed a surplus Mercer County school bus into an interactive classroom.
“The bus is road legal and ready to go. The high school students planted the plants and the technology students are doing the lessons for elementary students,” said Angie Fisher, FFA advisor.
The bus will travel to elementary schools to make learning interactive and entertaining. The lessons were written by technology students at MCTEC.
To combine the FFA plants and the technical aspects, microscopes and 3D printers will be used in the lessons.
“This is a way for the students to give back to the community,” Fisher said.
Though the MCTEC students won’t be interacting with the elementary students, their hard work in the lessons and the mobile bus classroom will be, according to Fisher.
Within the agriculture classes at MCTEC, students are learning the ins and outs of farming. Fisher said a representative with BB&T Bank introduced the process of farming loans to the students.
The agriculture students have also studied food equality — the fact that some citizens have healthy foods readily available while other residents won’t have access to it.
The bus, which was painted by the Montcalm art club, will visit Mercer Elementary School this week.
