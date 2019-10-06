The U.S. Supreme Court may decide as early as this week if it will hear a case related to a lawsuit involving the former Bible in the Schools program in Mercer County schools.
Patrick Elliott, an attorney for the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) in Wisconsin, said last week the court may or may not agree to consider an appeal of a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond decision last year.
That decision reversed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit that a local resident, Elizabeth Deal, had no “standing” in the lawsuit originally filed by FFRF to end the Bible in the Schools program that had been a part of the Mercer County school system for 75 years.
Following the lawsuit filed by the FFRF along with Deal, the classes were suspended by the school district. However, the federal court then dismissed the case on jurisdictional grounds since the classes ended.
The motion to dismiss, filed by Mercer County schools’ attorneys with First Liberty Institute of Plano, Texas, and the law firm of O’Melvey & Myers LLP of Washington, D.C., said that Deal and her daughter “Jessica Roe” lack standing because they “never allege that Deal has any intention of enrolling Roe in Mercer County schools in the future,” adding that even if she did, they are not entitled to relief because the classes are suspended and neither would be “immediately in danger of contact with the classes” even if she did return to school.
After that dismissal, the FFRF and Deal appealed to the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals and the dismissal was reversed.
The original lawsuit was filed in January 2017 in U.S. District Court in Bluefield by FFRF against the Mercer County Board of Education, the school system and Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers.
The suit alleged the Bible in the Schools (BITS) program was unconstitutional because it “endorses one religion, improperly entangles public schools in religious affairs, and violates the personal consciences of nonreligious and non-Christian parents and students.”
Two plaintiffs in the suit, Jane Doe and Deal, are parents of children who either attended Mercer County schools or will attend. They claimed the children risked “ostracism” from other students if they did not participate in the Bible classes, which were optional.
The lawsuit also contended that the Bible in the Schools program, which was taught in 15 elementary schools and three middle schools, offered classes that are basically “Sunday school” classes, which they say is illegal.
The Mercer County School Board administered the program, but funding for the teachers was from private donations. About $500,000 a year is raised to finance the program.
In May 2017, the school system suspended the Bible in the Schools program for the 2017-2018 school year, terminating all teaching positions.
In August 2017, Senior U.S. Southern District Judge David A. Faber dismissed the suit, concluding that no damages could be awarded because any damage or hardship to the children of two of the plaintiffs, Jane Doe and Deal, was speculative, mainly because the BITS program no longer exists so their children cannot be exposed to it.
As far as FFRF’s claims, the suit was dismissed because the curriculum the foundation wanted to end no longer exists.
Deal and FFRF filed an appeal before the 4th Circuit Court in March of this year.
The appellate brief filed by Attorney Marc Schneider and Elliott argued that Deal and her daughter could continue to pursue claims against the school district even though her daughter was attending a neighboring school system.
“Despite Elizabeth’s efforts to shield Jessica from the Christian teachings of BITS (Bible in the Schools), her daughter had direct, unwelcome contact with the classes,” the brief said. “Once her daughter was able to avoid the classes themselves, her peers began harassing her — going so far as to condemn her family to hell.”
The brief also highlighted that the school’s Christian classes made Elizabeth and her daughter feel like “outsiders in the community.”
The 4th Circuit agreed with the plaintiffs’ perspective, the FFRF said in a statement.
“If the district court were to enjoin the county from offering the BITS program to students in the future, Deal would no longer feel compelled to send her daughter to a neighboring school district to avoid what Deal views as state-sponsored religious instruction,” the appeals court stated.
The court also characterized the school system’s claims that the case had become both moot and not “ripe” for review as “meritless.”
The district court’s decision was reversed and remanded.
First Liberty Institute then appealed the 4th Circuit decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Elliot said the issue is whether Deal has standing as a plaintiff and could possibly collect damages.
If the nation’s highest court does not agree to hear the case, the ruling of the lower court, in this case the 4th Circuit, stands.
Since the BITS ended, Mercer County schools has been offering a “The Bible and Its Influence” class as an elective to junior high and high school students.
That class has been legally vetted, Elliott said, and the FFRF has no issue with it.
