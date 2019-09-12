“Everybody is at work today; we’re not sitting around watching golf,” Greenbrier County Superintendent of Schools Jeff Bryant told The Register-Herald Thursday afternoon.
Bryant dismissed rumors that pressure from Gov. Jim Justice led the board of education to declare Thursday and Friday to be “Professional Learning Days” in order to fill out the crowds at a golf tournament at The Greenbrier.
Justice and his family own the White Sulphur Springs resort which is home to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, an annual PGA event formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic. Tournament week began Monday, with the first round of competition Thursday.
“All schools are required by the state to have Professional Learning Days during the school year,” Bryant said. “We looked at the calendar and selected these days.”
He said these two days are set aside for multi-cultural professional development for professional staff and were situated on the calendar at this time to mesh with the schedules of national leaders in the field who are leading Greenbrier County’s training.
The Sept. 12-13 Professional Learning Days were approved by the county school board last spring, Bryant said. The calendar was then submitted to the state for approval, which was granted shortly thereafter, he added.
He explained that Professional Learning Days are days when students are not in class, but teachers must report to their schools unless they are granted annual leave. And because those out-of-classroom days for students are built into the calendar from the outset, they have no impact on the county’s meeting state instructional requirements.
“We get our 180 days of instruction in,” Bryant said.
He flatly denied that Justice had requested or encouraged the board to select days during the golf tournament for the professional development session.
“There is no benefit to The Greenbrier for this training to be held this week,” the superintendent said. “If we had people who wanted to go to the golf tournament, they could have requested annual leave. I didn’t excuse any employee to go volunteer or watch golf.”
He acknowledged that some Greenbrier County student golfers were allowed to go to the tournament earlier in the week to be caddies during Pro-Am rounds and that more than 1,200 students participated in activities at the tournament’s “Education Day” on Wednesday. Those activities ranged from a solemn Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to one-on-one sessions with pro golfers.
“It was a great day with the kids,” Bryant said.
