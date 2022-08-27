Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute heroin.
According to court records, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley on March 8, 2020. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.
Worley is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 30 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
● ● ●
Dakota Anderson, 25, of Beckley, was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release, for possession of prepubescent child pornography.
Anderson must also register as a sex offender.
According to court records, law enforcement investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in May and August 2020 regarding possible child pornography uploaded using the MeWe social media platform and the Dropbox file hosting service.
The resulting investigation traced the uploads to Anderson, and he was arrested.
Anderson admitted to possessing approximately 85 videos and 715 images depicting minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including images of sadistic abuse.
Anderson admitted that he received and transmitted these images and videos via the internet, and that he would view and store them on his cell phone.
