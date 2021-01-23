Press reports are accurate, he said: “Our state needs vaccines, plain and simple. ... Unfortunately, the press reports are accurate and there is no federal stockpile of vaccine doses. However, as the Biden Administration ramps up manufacturing, they expect to see an increase in the number of doses distributed to each state beginning in early February. As soon as vaccine doses come off the production line, the Biden Administration intends to ship them directly to states, in a transparent manner.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Jan. 21
--------
State pulling away from holiday surge
The numbers from the daily pandemic report say West Virginia is on the backside of the holiday surge of Covid cases, though not necessarily out of the woods.
In its Saturday report, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,137 confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease and a positive test rate of 6.38 percent.
Neither stat provides a silver lining without context.
The daily test rate, while still ahead of the state’s cumulative rate of 5.55 percent since March 17, is the tenth consecutive day below 10 percent and well below the record 17.38 percent of Dec. 27.
The daily case tally came at the end of a week that counted 6,098 cases more than the previous week, down from a gain of 8,420 from Jan. 8-15, and down from a gain of 10,209 from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8.
The downward trend extends to active cases, which fell to 24,856 in the Saturday report, the first time that number had come in below 25,000 since Dec. 30 and yet another step away from its Jan. 10 record of 29,257.
Hospitalizations came in at 624, eight less than the day prior and pulling further away from a record 806 on Jan. 4.
The number of patients in an intensive care unit was 624, the lowest it has been since Dec. 6.
And the number of patients on ventilator support was 74, well off of a record 104 on Jan. 11 and as low as it has been since Dec. 20.
With 16 deaths reported Saturday, the total for the week was 111. Last week, 191, and the week before that, 197.
Still, the daily death average for January is 22.2. In December the average fell just shy of 20.
The downward trends are showing up across The Register-Herald’s nine-county market as well. With an additional 141 Covid cases reported Saturday, the region ended the week with 936 new cases, an average of 133.7 per day
Last week, the daily average was 199.4, and the week before that produced a daily average of 224.6.
Still, Fayette County flared on Saturday with 44 new cases, the most since adding 54 on Jan. 2. Its total for the week, 131, was not far off the 135 it posted last week.
And there was this warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week: The highly contagious coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 originally detected in the U.K. could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.
The variant is estimated to be 30 percent to 50 percent more transmissible than other forms of the virus, threatening efforts to push the U.S. past its record high case count.
Another spike in cases – a surge upon a surge upon a surge – could lead to a very dark place given that the U.S. is projected to have 568,806 deaths by May 1.
There’s no evidence that this variant is transmitted differently, so, yes, current safeguards of wearing masks and social distancing remain rules of the road – with or without vaccines.
------
We received a call from a reader this week asking if we had run a list of some 140 people – give or take – who were pardoned by President Trump on his last day in office.
Short answer: No, we did not.
For those interested, just Google it and you can read the details of all, like the case of Randall Harold “Duke” Cunningham, a former seven-term Republican congressman from California who pleaded guilty in 2005 to conspiracy and tax evasion for taking $2 million in bribes from defense contractors in exchange for federal contracts, possibly the largest bribery scandal in the history of the U.S. Congress.
Cunningham kept a “bribe menu” on congressional stationery listing the payments military contractors should make to him in exchange for his help securing government contracts.
Not exactly a true representative of the people. But he got a presidential pardon all the same.