On June 28, nearly one week after the designated week 8 opening date for camps according to the state’s West Virginia Strong plan, the Summit Bechtel Reserve announced on Facebook that they had welcomed scouts to the premises for summer activities.
And while local people have expressed concern on social media for the seasonal camp, both the Reserve and Boy Scouts of America ensure that every precaution possible has been taken, under the guidance of local authorities, to keep the scouts and community safe from the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Summit Bechtel Reserve is a 10,000 acre Boy Scout reserve in Glen Jean.
From the start of COVID’s spread across the U.S., Summit authorities were updating the public on how they were handling the pandemic regarding camping activities.
Their first statement was released March 17 and addressed the propagation of the virus, how it was affecting the reserve’s operations and future plans.
At the time, Summit leaders said they were “constantly keeping track" of any developments regarding the Covid-19 outbreak from the West Virginia Health and Human Resources Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Over the next several weeks, the Summit continued to post tips on how to protect oneself from COVID-19 and guidance concerning possible outcomes for the summer as the country’s condition transitioned from bad to worse.
A statement posted to the Summit’s website dated April 6 referenced the pandemic as a “significant health concern” but still no changes had been made to the summer schedule.
Just over a week later, leaders stated that they would only be holding camp activities if they could do so “safely and within the guidelines of the CDC.”
On May 1, it was announced that all summer camping programs at the Summit Bechtel Reserve were being postponed until July 1 and all June adventure sessions were cancelled. The decision to delay came after Summit leadership communicated with state officials.
Attached to the update were the answers to what they assumed would be frequently asked questions including: “What measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of participants?” "How does our crew meet the Wilderness First Aid CPR requirements?” and “What happens if our trek is canceled by the BSA?”
As officials of the reserve continued to refine their plans, they announced what scouts could expect from their 2020 camping experience:
- A five-day pre-screening process that would take place prior to scouts departing for camp.
- A re-screening upon arrival at camp.
- Daily wellness checks at the troop crew campsite by troop and crew leadership.
- A requirement that face coverings be worn for activities that do not allow for appropriate social distancing.
- All persons entering the SBR receive a temperature check before entry and every day while on the property.
- Physical distancing at all times during camp activities.
- The creation of a briefing video by the Health and Safety Team, which had to be watched by all participants, both youth and adult, prior to camping activities.
- Updated meal procedures that minimize contact.
- Hourly breaks for hand washing or hand sanitizing.
- An additional 10 days of isolation, pre-arrival self-evaluation protocol to screen for potential symptoms and interview process to enable contact tracing that enables potential exposure for any scout or cohort coming from counties with a high number of positive cases also known as “hot spot” counties.
The camp also required a health checkup and current medical records, which is required annually upon admittance into the reserve.
Because of the state’s low positive cases, SBR made the decision on May 18, based on guidance from the State of West Virginia and Fayette County, to move the opening of camp up to June 28, 2020, allowing for a full week of Scout Camp programs.
The update shared that High Adventure Programs would begin with the first scheduled session after July 1 and two additional weeks had been added to the end of the 2020 summer session.
At this point, SBR had also created a dedicated page where scouts and parents could find even more information on the upcoming 2020 season.
While the reserve was keeping their scouts up to date, officials for the Boy Scouts of America (BOA) were releasing their own statements regarding the pandemic.
“As always, the safety of our Scouts, volunteers, employees and communities is our top priority,” BOA released in a National Statement on May 7.
“Our response to the coronavirus pandemic continues to be informed by the guidance of local bodies…whose framework for mitigation for community groups is based on the level of community transmission of Covid-19, as well as the latest White House guidelines…the Boy Scouts of America is advising local councils to consult with their local and state health departments, as well as local chartered partners, in order to implement the appropriate protocols to keep our members, volunteers, and employees safe.”
BOA strongly advised that all in-person meetings, events and gatherings be per state guidelines, that camping should only take place in accordance with state guidelines and that, should camps be canceled, units not get together with other units outside of the chartered activities.
Even with all these measures in place, locals couldn’t help but question the Summit’s decision to allow numerous Boy Scouts from across the country into the state. Some even felt that the reserve was concealing the fact that they were still hosting a summer camp.
According to Effie Delimarkos, Director of Communications for the Boy Scouts of America, the Summit and the country’s other High Adventure Bases have been working with local authorities and health officials, are operating with respect to the recommendations and guidelines and would not host any activities had it not been deemed safe to do so.
“We have been deciding if it is safe to operate, understanding how to operate within the set guidelines, and learning what we should be doing to make sure we are responsive and able to make changes as quickly as possible as the need arises.”
Including SBR, the Rocky Mountain Council in Southern Colorado, Sea Base in Florida and the Northern Tier in Northern Minnesota, Northwest Ontario and Northwest Manitoba were all allowed to continue their summer activities based on their state’s guidelines.
BOA’s Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico was not permitted to hold any summer events.
Delimarkos said the Scouts and the Summit mandated that each council coming to the reserve travel in “cohorts” with a maximum of 25 troops. Councils with more than 25 members were required to have multiple cohorts.
Leaders also requested that the cohorts limit their number of stops from their home facility to the campsite, pack their own meals and snacks if possible, and overall minimize their contact with people outside of their group.
If a situation arises where the different cohorts must mingle, the Scouts will be required to wear PPE.
The councils had to arrive in their designated cohorts, check-in as a cohort, and attend all camp functions, such as meetings, activities, dining, etc.
According to Delimarkos, in a normal camp setting, two or three campers will share one tent with all tents being pitched relatively close together. This year, however, only one scout is allowed per tent and each tent in the camp has been spaced ten feet apart.
The SBR stated that to date, the average group size has been less than 13 relative to the maximum 25.
“We are limiting interaction and minimizing exposure,” Delimarkos explained. “We are asking people to be mindful as they travel with sensitivity in mind."
She also referenced back to her experience at the World Jamboree that was held at the Summit and stated that the summer activities are “not a Jamboree.”
“It’s not as large as a Jamboree but where the space is made for large-scale events like the Jamboree, it is very easy to plan out social distancing and we have had a chance to do so.”
Aside from social distancing plans, the Summit has also implemented a detailed Covid response plan in the event that one of the Scouts starts showing symptoms or tests positive for the virus.
“There is a staff of trained medical professionals on the property to provide care and expertise. In the instance that anyone starts showing symptoms, they will immediately be tested on-site and considered 'under investigation,' " Delimarkos said. "The possibly infected individual and everyone in their group will be isolated until the results of the test come in. If an individual or cohort tests positive, that group will be directly moved into quarantine until immediate departure plans are secured.”
Delimarkos also revealed that staff is monitoring activities and are contact-tracing the cohorts at all times to make sure incidental contact between cohorts is limited.
In reference to the allegations that the Summit was obscuring the Scouts arrival, Delimarkos said that this year it was not uncommon for the High Adventure Bases, as well as all 258 councils across the country, to not promote summer camps as much as they had in the past or as much as they do for larger events.
“We didn’t really do camp promotion because there’s a lot of making sure we are up to date on the latest references and checking with local authorities to get their guidance," Delimarkos said. "In years past we have had the opportunity to promote a lot more and with more certainty but that was not the case this year. We had to be in communication with our partners first to make sure that camp was moving forward and that we were able to keep everyone involved safe.”
The Summit shared all of its reopening plans and efforts based on guidance from the CDC, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Health Services, the West Virginia’s governor’s office and the Fayette County Health Department, on its website (www.summitbsa.org and www.summitbsa.org/covid19).
While the SRB is still hosting summer activities, it has been made clear that the experience this year will differ greatly from years past.
“With the Jamboree, part of the fun is that these kids go every year," Delimarkos said. "They come from different parts of the country and get to meet other kids from different parts of the country but that is just not the case this year.
"They are getting the camp opportunity but there’s no mingling," Delimarkos said. "So many kids are just desperate to be outside and do something and all of this has definitely made an impact on their mental health. With their safety in mind, we are happy to provide that for them.”
The SBR was not available for direct comment but relayed their efforts and comments to Delimarkos.
“No safeguard or procedure can completely eliminate risk, but these expert-informed measures enable us to provide the safest environment possible for participants, staff members and our community.”
A full list of the SBR’s health and safety procedures related to COVID-19 is available at www.summitbsa.org/newnormal.
The summer camping program will run through mid-August.