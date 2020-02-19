It was unclear on Tuesday if a bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware will impact the services at The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Fayette County, which hosts Jamboree.
While a national BSA spokesperson on Tuesday reported in an email that local Boy Scout Councils will not be impacted by the Tuesday bankruptcy filing and subsequent restructuring of assets, the 14,000-acre Summit is one of four facilities in the U.S. and Canada that is being managed by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
As the BSA reorganizes, land holdings were among some of the organization’s largest assets, according to a report by MetroNews.
A Summit spokeswoman referred media questions to a national BSA public relations email address on Tuesday.
In an email, BSA representatives stated that local councils will not be impacted by the bankruptcy, which BSA filed to compensate victims of sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts.
Hundreds of Scouts have reported that they were sexually abused by Boy Scouts of America leaders.
Some of the cases are dating as far back as 30 years.
“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting,” according to an email from the national BSA states.
The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to equitably compensate victims while ensuring Scouting continues across the country, the email indicated.
“Scouting programs will continue throughout this process and for many years to come,” the email from national BSA stated.
“Local Councils are not filing for bankruptcy, as they are legally separate and distinct organizations,” it went on to say.
Jeff Purdy, scout executive of the Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America, told MetroNews that the bankruptcy filing was no surprise.
“We’ve heard talk about this for quite a while, so I think we understood that this was a real possibility,” Purdy told MetroNews.
“The Buckskin Council has not filed for bankruptcy.
“Our Council is legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization,” Purdy commented.
Last year, his Buckskin Council of the Boy Scouts of America served 6,000 Scouts in 40 counties in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and Virginia, MetroNews reported.
BSA issued an open letter to victims which is expected to run in USA Today on Wednesday, Feb. 19, and partnered with 1in6, which is a national resource for male survivors of sexual abuse.
The Summit hosts the national Jamboree every year and the World Jamboree every four years.
An economic impact study was released in June by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
The data reported that even in years when The Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve is not hosting a national Scout Jamboree, it still pours $28 million into the economy, it supports 280 jobs and it also generates almost $1 million in state and local tax revenue.
The report concluded that the National Jamboree has an impact of $76 million, 350 jobs and $1.2 million in tax revenue, every four years.
The economic impact is including more than $13 million in salaries in Jamboree years as well as $10.6 million in non-Jamboree years.