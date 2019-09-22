Summit Financial Group Inc. and Cornerstone Financial Services Inc. recently announced a merger agreement.
The release said Summit will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Cornerstone in exchange for cash in the amount of $5,700 per share, or 228 shares of Summit common stock, resulting in an aggregate transaction value of approximately $28.5 million.
Cornerstone shareholders will have a right to receive cash, Summit’s common stock or a combination of cash and Summit common stock, subject to proration to result in 50 percent cash and 50 percent stock consideration in the aggregate. Total merger consideration received by Cornerstone shareholders is subject to an adjustment if Cornerstone’s adjusted shareholders’ equity as of the effective date of the merger deviates from the range mutually determined by the parties.
“This transaction represents an exceptional opportunity for Summit to combine with a financially strong and exceptionally well-managed bank possessing a culture and core values similar to ours, as well as the same commitment to build long-term client relationships by providing ‘Service Beyond Expectations’,” stated Summit’s president and chief executive officer, H. Charles Maddy III.
Cornerstone’s president, Lorraine L. Brisell, said, “We are excited to partner with Summit, an exceptionally strong financial services company that mirrors our long-standing commitment to promote community banking and provide excellence in serving our clients.
“Summit’s demonstrated history of successful merger integration, operating performance, focus on employee value and well-planned product design and development makes them an ideal partner for Cornerstone.”
