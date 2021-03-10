The Summers County Fire Board is scheduled to meet on Monday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Summers County Memorial Building.
Plans are to discuss replacing board members because of term limits and disbursements of Fire Fee Funds to VFDs.
