Summers County CVB plans variety of holiday events

Summers County Convention and Visitors Bureau has a number of events on the holiday schedule and is offering free hot chocolate and festive photos at the Visitor Center on Saturdays leading up to Christmas from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 13 & 14: Christmas dinner at Graham House
Join the Graham House Preservation Society for its annual fundraiser. Built in 1776, the Graham House will be decorated in traditional decor and is the perfect setting for the holiday dinner. Music at 6 p.m., dinner at 7. Reservations required; tickets are $25 per person. Contact Jim Bowling for more information or to reserve your seat at the table. 304-716-6430
Dec. 14: Annual Christmas Luminary Walk in Hinton
Tour the Historic Churches of Hinton on a luminary walk through the Historic District led by drummers from the Greenbrier Academy for Girls. Each church will provide a short presentation, with the last church on the tour providing light refreshments and a final performance by the drummers. The walking tour begins at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Temple Street. All are welcome!
Dec. 31: Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve Celebration at Pipestem Resort State Park
Calling all flappers & gangsters... Ring in the new decade at the uniquely created “3405 Speakeasy” at Pipestem. Don’t let the name fool you; no “coppers” are going to pinch you for sipping the giggle-water at this shindig. A ravishing night of drinks, dancing, tasty grub, and champagne toasts awaits you. It’s gonna’ be peachy keen! Tickets required. Contact the park for more information. 304-466-1800