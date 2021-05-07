The Summers County Commission meets Wednesday, May 12, at 9 a.m. in the Commission office, 120 Ballengee Street. Suite 203, Hinton.
Some highlights of the agenda include: discussion of buying a home confinement vehicle; discussion of endorsement of a proposal for a master plan on Bluestone Lake for the Army Corps of Engineers; 911 radio, NCIC and equipment updates; allowing the Monroe County Circuit Court to use the Summers CountyCourtroom.
Based upon guidance by the federal government, the state of West Virginia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in relation to Covid-19 safety, the meeting can be accessed by call-in at 1-866-225-4944. Conference ID is 8771004#