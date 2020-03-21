In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Summers County Commission, in conjunction with the administrative orders of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, is closing public access to the Summers County Courthouse, the Summers County Judicial Annex, and the Summers County Memorial Building until further notice.
All county offices will continue operation during normal business hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., but with a smaller staff.
As many courthouse services can be performed by telephone, mail, outside drop box, or online and do not require a trip in person to a county office, the commission is requesting that you contact the desired county office first, by phone or email, to discuss your business or for further direction or appointment. Visit the county website at https://www.summerscountywv.gov/ for contact information for each county office.
The Summers County Circuit Court, Magistrate Court and Family Court will continue to operate as directed by the administrative order issued by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on March 16.
Out of an abundance of caution, and in accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practice recommended by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this action will reduce exposure to both customers and employees. The commission will continue to actively engage with the Governor’s Office as well as the county health department, emergency services, and law enforcement to make informed decisions. This plan will be re-evaluated regularly and may change if necessary.
For the latest coronavirus updates, visit coronavirus.wv.gov
Office telephone number contacts: Assessor 304-466-7104; County Clerk, 304-466-7104; Fire Service Fee, 304-466-7155; Prosecutor, 304-466-7110; Circuit Clerk, 304-466-7103; County Commission, 304-466-7100; Probation, 304-466-7109; Tax Office, 304-466-7112.