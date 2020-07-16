The Summers County Board of Education is informing parents of the vision, hearing and speech/language screening tests that will be conducted during the 2020-21 school year by qualified personnel.
The purpose of the screening is to identify students who may have vision, hearing, and/or speech/language difficulties. Vision, hearing and speech/language screening tests will be conducted for all Pre-K students who haven’t been previously screened by the HealthCheck Program, Kindergarteners who did not attend PreK, all Head Start students, and any student entering school for the first time in West Virginia.
Parents will be notified if the screening indicates that their child requires follow up services. Any parent who does not want his/her child to receive the screening tests should notify the school principal in writing.