James Murld Buckland, age 80, of Beckley, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Born on February 26, 1939 in Hinton, WV, he was the son of Marvin Buckland and Mable Allen of Hinton, WV. James enjoyed watching Nascar, and Westerns, and most of all playing with his grandchildren. Ja…