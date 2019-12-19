The Summers County Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of William McBride of Bellepoint to fill a vacancy on the board left by Austin Lilly's resignation.
McBride was sworn in and took his seat following the ceremony. He will complete Lilly's term, which expires June 30, 2020.
To be a Summers County Board of Education member, you must be a citizen of Summers County, have a high school diploma, and not be serving in any other elected office or board.
McBride, who was a bus driver in the county for 21 years, then transportation director for 11 years, said his No. 1 goal as a newly appointed board member is to always work in favor of the students.
"That's my main goal," McBride said. "I have others too, including working to provide more programs for the students."
McBride hopes Summers County High School can offer more career and technical education (CTE) courses in the future. Right now, the school offers six of those courses, but he hopes that number can grow.
"For example, I think welding is a particularly good skill for someone to have under their belt, and gives them options when they get out of high school."
He said he thinks options are particularly important on the high school level because students are often unsure of what they want to do in life.
"More options give them the opportunity to try something, and decide if they like it, then decide if they don't," McBride said. "That's something important."
Although Summers County already offers some CTE programs, funding may be an issue.
"That's always something we have to worry about, finding the funding," McBride said. "Hopefully, as time goes on, we can figure that out."
At Thursday night's meeting, the board voted to table an item allowing for a new electrical CTE course at the high school until the next meeting scheduled for Jan. 9. Summers County Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Rodes said establishing the course may bring forward an issue in continued funding.
Rodes said she felt a survey at Summers County High School should be conducted among students to see if it was of particular interest. If so, the board would look into it more directly.
The survey will be conducted before the Jan. 9 meeting.
All board members voted to table the topic of the electrical course until the next meeting.
