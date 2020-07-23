Summers County Adult Education services offer more than just tutoring for a high school equivalency. The group can help with additional training, applying for financial aid, and helping assist children with schoolwork such as math.
Other services include typing and providing a digital copy of a resume, computer training and certifications on MOS and IC3, enrollment in post-secondary training such as college or additional training programs such as CDL, HVAC, welding, lineman and or other trades' certifications.
All services are provided free to any adult regardless of income in Summers County. Contact the Summers County Library at 304-466-4490 for more information.