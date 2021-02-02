￼￼￼￼The Summers County Enhanced 911 Advisory Board meets Wednesday, Feb. 1,7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Memorial building. Social distancing will be observed. The meeting will be facilitated by the Summers County Commission.
Summers County 911 board meeting
Marion "Tony", 75, of Clear Fork, died January 29, at RGH. Service 1 pm Wednesday, February 3, Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home. Burial, Vern and Mary Short Cemetery, Elk Lick, WV. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.
Alicia Leigh Ellenbogen age 43 of Beckley, WV passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. Visit www.roseandquesenberry.net for complete obituary. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Beckley, WV.