The Summers County Board of Education voted in a special meeting Wednesday to begin the process of selecting a new superintendent for a term to begin July 1. The decision came shortly after members voted to open a possible investigation over a questions about use of funds.
Wednesday’s meeting was conducted via video chat and streamed live on the Summers County Schools Facebook page due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tensions were apparent between Superintendent Kimberly Rhodes and Board President Stanley Duncan after he made a motion to approve a request of the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) or State Auditor’s Office to conduct an investigation into invoices sent to the Summers County Board of Education without a prior purchase order.
Duncan also cited other reasons for a possible investigation, including subsequent purchase orders that are dated after the invoice date, and for purchase orders out of numbering sequencing for the dates posted on the purchase orders.
During the meeting, Rhodes said the possible investigation was not brought to her privately before being posted on the agenda, and felt she wasn’t given the opportunity to present her facts.
“It would be close to a five to seven thousand dollar expense for an investigation,” Rhodes said. “These things happen sometimes, there is nothing corrupt, there’s no embezzlement, nothing like that, but sometimes this just happens and sometimes things get out of sequence.
“If you would have bothered to have asked me, we would have been able to talk about that, but if you want to spend thousands of dollars of the county’s money to open an investigation, then by all means do it.”
Duncan called out Rodes several times throughout the meeting for speaking out of order, and reminded her the approval was just for a possible investigation, not a definitive one. The approval for a possible investigation passed unanimously with all five board members voting in favor.
All five board members also voted to approve another possible investigation, directing Duncan to initiate a request for an investigation by the WVDE into the changing of certain students’ grades, without consent of the teacher, that took place after the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Rhodes’ four-year contract is up for renewal, however, all five board members voted Wednesday in favor of going through the process of selecting a new superintendent to begin July 1. Due to COVID-19, the search for a new superintendent may include engaging the West Virginia School Board Association to assist the board.
Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH