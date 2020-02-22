The Summers County Board of Education regular meeting agenda for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. includes the 2020-21 calendar and superintendent’s report, among several other items.
The Summers County Board of Education regular meeting agenda for Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. includes the 2020-21 calendar and superintendent’s report, among several other items.
For the complete agenda, visit register-herald.com
Adam Eugene, 53, of Oak Hill, died February 12, at home. A Celebration of Life service will be 2 pm, Saturday, February 22, Gatewood Church of God. Information submitted by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Elizabeth "Libby" Jane Smith, 55, of Mount Hope, died February 18, RGH, Beckley. Services 1 pm, Saturday, February 22, Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. Burial, High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
William 'Billy', 48, of Beckley, died Feb. 3. A celebration of life service will be 3 pm Saturday, Feb. 22, at Maxwell Hill Baptist Church, 301 Teel Rd., Beckley, where friends and family can visit one hour prior.
During a Greenbrier East vs. Woodrow Wilson girls basketball game a timeout was called and Woodrow assistant coach Gene Nabors, Brian’s younger brother, approached Woodrow administrators Rocky Powell (principal) and J.T. Payne (athletic director) to address the issue of a fan who had been antagonizing him. The fan was later identified as Steven Damon, a parent of a Greenbrier East player. It’s unclear what Nabors said to Damon, if anything, but photo evidence supports the fact Nabors did his best to diffuse the situation, as confirmed by a surveillance video obtained by the WVSSAC. Justice's response to the outburst was “I hate to say it any other way, but honest to God’s truth is the same thing happened over at Woodrow two different times out of the Woodrow players,” Justice said. “They’re a bunch of thugs. The whole team left the bench, the coach is in a fight, they walked off the floor, they called the game. The game was over when they walked off the floor — it’s just as simple as that. They don’t know how to behave and at the end of the day, you got what you got.”