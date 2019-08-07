Over the course of ten days, Aug. 8 through Aug. 17, Fairlea, West Virginia, will become the state’s center of attention as it welcomes “Summer’s Greatest Adventure” — the 95th annual State Fair of West Virginia (SFWV).
“We are very excited to open the gates for the 95th Annual State Fair of West Virginia,” said fair CEO, Kelly Collins.
“On top of a great concert lineup, you can enjoy 10 days of unique foods, carnival rides, agriculture and good old-fashion fun with your family and friends.”
During fair week, adults and children alike will be able to cast their worries aside and step into the fairgrounds where nothing matters but summer fun.
“The economic impact of our fairs and festivals is undeniable, but perhaps what is most important is the social impact,” Collins says. “Cell phones are put away, differences are put aside and fun is pushed to the forefront. We are working to bring people together when we seem to be drifting apart.”
With a tight-packed but exciting schedule, which includes 15 free events, numerous performances and fair-wide contests, the State Fair will be sure to leave a lasting impression.
Included in the fair’s grandstand lineup are several notable bands and solo artists such as country music legends The Alabama Band — who are visiting the fair as a stop on their 50th anniversary tour — Cody Jinks, TobyMac, Lorrie Morgan, Cole Swindell and more.
Concert tickets, which vary according to each performance, can be purchased online at statefairofwv.com/entertainment or through the artists’ official website.
Additionally, the fair will host events that do not require any additional payment (aside from that required to enter the fairgrounds).
These include the Farm to Food Pavilion, an agrarian experience designed to teach children grades K-5 the basics of agriculture; the West Virginia Building competitions, which highlights everything that West Virginia building has to offer such as fruits, vegetables, baked goods and more; the draft horse pull; harness racing; the 6th annual car show; a one man band session; high dive shows; and Scott’s World of Magic Show.
The Dairy Birthing Center, Grandpa Cratchet puppet show and Disc-Connected K-9s frisbee show are also part of the free entertainment that will be provided.
Almost every fair day will feature equestrian-related events and culinary demonstrations, which will be located in the West Virginia Building.
Sprint, one of the fair’s numerous sponsors, will also hold several Center Stage musical performances by the Heavy Hitters, Rush Run Philharmonic, The Avalons, Big Planet Soul, The Eads Mountain Boys, The Spanglers, and three different performances of Dennis Lee Show.
On Saturday, Aug. 17, the fair will host Mountain Music Trail Day, which will feature three different musical performances from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
At 10:30 p.m. on both Friday, Aug. 9, and Saturday, Aug. 17, is the greatly anticipated fireworks display — a show that thousands look forward to every year.
❖
Perhaps one of the most interactive aspects of the State Fair are its contests.
Aside from the livestock and equine competitions, fair week will also host competitions in the areas of needle felting, mason jar decorating, quilting, scrapbooking, cookie decorating, straw hat decorating, and pepperoni roll making.
Several competitions, such as the iron skillet pizza contest and cupcake decorating contest, are intended specifically for children.
While fairgoers participate in various contests, 9 fair vendors will be participating in their own exclusive competition — the second annual New Fair Food Contest.
All week long, fair food vendors will compete to win over the hearts and stomachs of the people with the food item they submitted. On Aug. 17, the last fair day, fairgoers will have the chance to vote for which vendor they think deserves to take home the title of “Best New Fair Food.”
Among this year’s contestants is last year’s winner, Gillette’s Pizza, whose Bacon Mac & Cheese Calzone left people speechless.
“We started the contest to inspire creativity in our fair foods and also to get our fairgoers more involved,” explained Mary Clare Ickes, SFWV marketing intern. “We had a great response to last year’s contest and knew it was something we wanted to continue.”
To accommodate for the new fair tradition, the State Fair made the decision to update their fairgrounds map. The new design will allow for people to easily locate vendors and other events and find the best route in between each attraction.
❖
The State Fair is offering daily specials and ticket promotions periodically throughout fair week.
These specials include designated discounts days such as Senior Day and Military Day and also include early bird and afternoon specials.
New to the fair this year is the State Fair Lunch Special. On Aug. 12-15 anyone that enters the fairground between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. can get their admission refunded if they leave by 1 p.m.
This promotion is limited to the main entrance and livestock gates only and is only refundable is the admission price is paid in cash.
No refund will be given to anyone who has a handstamp or leaves the fairground after 1 p.m.
At regular price, general admission into the fair is $11, with the Mega Pass being $30 and the Big Pass being $25.
Children ages 12 and under receive free admission into the fairground every day.
In their mission statement, the fair states that their goal is “to produce a quality fair, committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education; and develop non-far events that utilize the existing facilities, that create opportunities for growth, and that benefit the community served by the facility.”
To coincide with this statement, the fair, in partnership with FirstEnergy, is hosting the 6th annual Magic Monday Food Drive — a promotional offer where attendees who bring three non-perishable food items can receive their admission ticket at a discounted rate.
To accommodate the public, the fair will offer free parking and shuttles that run to and from the fairgrounds between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Dry camping is also available for a $20 registration fee and full service will be available for an additional charge.
Camping at the fairgrounds begins Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The fairgrounds are wheelchair, stroller, wagon and electric scooter accessible. Rentals will be available inside the main entrance.
Additional information on the 95th annual State Fair of West Virginia such as the fair week schedule, events, promotions, etc., can be found online at http://statefairofwv.com/fair or by calling 304-645-1090.
SFWV also posts updates on Facebook at facebook.com/statefairofwv, Instagram at instagram.com/statefairofwestvirginia , and Twitter at twitter.com/sfwv.
“The 2019 State Fair themed “Summer’s Greatest Adventure,” is a 10-day Fair scheduled August 8-17, 2019. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education.”