Fayette County Senior Programs is offering a summer feeding program for seniors.
Eligible individuals can drop by the Oak Hill Senior Center, at 108 Lewis St. in Oak Hill, on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. and pick up a box of five shelf-stable meals.
Meal boxes contain a variety of canned food items (soup, chili, ravioli, etc.), crackers, juices, cupped fruits and dry milk. The boxes have a shelf life of approximately six months and do not need to be refrigerated.
All individuals age 60 and older and their household members, regardless of age, are eligible provided they are not already receiving a meal through any similar program. There are no income guidelines.
This program will be available every Tuesday through the end of summer. Anyone with questions should contact Fayette Senior Programs at 304-465-8484.